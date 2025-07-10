Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust's Series A Cumul Put/Call Preferred Shares Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust's Series A Cumul Put/Call Preferred Shares (Symbol: GLU.PRA) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.90), with shares changing hands as low as $46.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.16% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GLU.PRA was trading at a 2.18% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.45% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GLU.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust's Series A Cumul Put/Call Preferred Shares:

In Thursday trading, Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust's Series A Cumul Put/Call Preferred Shares (Symbol: GLU.PRA) is currently off about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GLU) are up about 0.3%.

