The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Monthly Cash Distributions of $0.10 per Share for Q2 2025

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust declares monthly cash distributions of $0.10 per share for April, May, and June 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has announced that it will continue its policy of fixed monthly cash distributions at a rate of $0.10 per share for April, May, and June 2025. The Board of Trustees reviews the distribution amounts quarterly, considering the Fund's net asset value and market conditions, and may adjust distributions if necessary in December to meet Internal Revenue Code requirements. The distributions will consist of approximately 8% from net investment income, 51% from net capital gains, and 41% deemed as return of capital. Shareholders will receive details on the tax implications of these distributions in early 2026, and the Fund aims for a consistent after-tax total return with a focus on tax-advantaged income. Investors are encouraged to consider the Fund's objectives and risks before investing.

Potential Positives

The Board of Trustees has approved the continuation of its policy of paying fixed monthly cash distributions, indicating stability and reliability for investors.

Monthly cash distributions of $0.10 per share for April, May, and June 2025 demonstrate the Fund's commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The Fund maintains a minimum annual distribution of 6% based on the initial public offering price, which can attract income-focused investors.

Distribution components include a mix of net investment income and capital gains, which could offer favorable tax treatments for shareholders.

Potential Negatives

The fund's distribution structure relies significantly on capital gains and return of capital, indicating potential concerns regarding the sustainability of cash distributions if investment performance falters.

There is a clear indication that distributions could be adjusted or may not be guaranteed in the future, creating uncertainty for investors relying on consistent returns.

The majority of the 2025 distributions are sourced from capital gains (51%) and return of capital (41%), which could signal underlying weaknesses in generating sufficient income to support ongoing distributions.

FAQ

What is the distribution amount declared for April, May, and June 2025?

The Board declared a cash distribution of $0.10 per share for each month: April, May, and June 2025.

How often does The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust review its distribution policy?

The Board of Trustees reviews the distribution amount each quarter, considering various financial factors and market conditions.

What percentage of the distributions in 2025 is expected to be a return of capital?

Approximately 41% of the distributions in 2025 will be deemed a return of capital based on current estimates.

When will shareholders receive notifications about the tax treatment of distributions?

Individual shareholders will receive a written notification in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV detailing the tax treatment for 2025 distributions.

How can investors find more information about the Fund's distribution policy?

Investors can find more information about the Fund's distribution policy on their website at www.gabelli.com or by contacting investor relations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GLU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $GLU stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RYE, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE American: GLU) (the “Fund”) approved the continuation of its policy of paying fixed monthly cash distributions. The Board of Trustees declared cash distributions of $0.10 per share for each of April, May, and June 2025.









Distribution Month





Record Date





Payable Date





Distribution Per Share









April





April 15, 2025





April 23, 2025





$0.10









May





May 15, 2025





May 22, 2025





$0.10









June





June 13, 2025





June 23, 2025





$0.10





























Under the Fund’s initial distribution policy, the Fund has paid a minimum annual distribution of 6% of the initial public offering price of $20.00 per share (a distribution of $0.10 per share each month).





Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the financial market environment. If necessary, the Fund will pay an adjusting distribution in December which includes any additional income and net realized capital gains in excess of the monthly distributions for that year to satisfy the minimum distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.





All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and whose income exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.





If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.





Long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, each of the distributions paid to common shareholders in 2025 would include approximately 8% from net investment income, 51% from net capital gains and 41% would be deemed a return of capital on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the monthly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









Adam Tokar









(914) 457-1079









About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust







The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $119 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to seek a consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on tax-advantaged dividend income under current tax law. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE American – GLU





CUSIP – 36242L105





Investor Relations Contact:





Adam Tokar





(914) 457-1079





atokar@gabelli.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.