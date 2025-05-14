The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Continues Monthly Cash Distributions of $0.10 per Share for Q3 2025

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust announced monthly cash distributions of $0.10 per share for July, August, and September 2025.

The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has confirmed its policy of providing fixed monthly cash distributions, declaring $0.10 per share for July, August, and September 2025. This aligns with the Fund's initial distribution commitment of a minimum annual payout of 6% based on an IPO price of $20.00 per share. The Board will assess the distribution levels quarterly, factoring in the Fund’s net asset value and market conditions. If necessary, an adjustment in December will account for any excess income and gains to meet tax obligations. Distributions may have different tax implications for shareholders, including potential returns of capital. Estimated distribution sources for 2025 indicate that roughly 17% will come from net investment income, 30% from capital gains, and 53% classified as return of capital. Shareholders will receive details about the distributions for tax reporting in early 2026. The Fund, with $124 million in total net assets, aims for consistent after-tax returns with a focus on tax-advantaged income.

The Board of Trustees approved the continuation of fixed monthly cash distributions at a rate of $0.10 per share for July, August, and September 2025, providing predictable income for investors.

The Fund has maintained a minimum annual distribution policy of 6% of the initial public offering price, demonstrating a commitment to delivering consistent returns to shareholders.

Approximately 53% of the distributions paid to shareholders in 2025 are deemed a return of capital, which generally is not taxable, potentially enhancing the attractiveness of the investment for shareholders.

The Fund has a solid total net asset base of $124 million, indicating stability which could instill confidence among current and prospective investors.

The press release indicates that a significant portion (53%) of the distributions declared for 2025 will be deemed a return of capital, which could raise concerns among investors regarding the sustainability of the Fund's payouts and overall financial health.

The Fund's distribution policy is subject to modification at any time, implying uncertainty for investors about the future of their returns.

There is a risk that if the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings, it may have to continue deeming distributions as return of capital, which could negatively affect investors' cost basis and long-term growth expectations.

What is the cash distribution amount for July, August, and September 2025?

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust declared cash distributions of $0.10 per share for each of these months.

When are the record and payable dates for the distributions?

Record dates are July 17, August 15, and September 16, 2025; payable dates are July 24, August 22, and September 23, 2025.

How is the distribution policy of the Fund determined?

The Board of Trustees reviews distribution amounts quarterly, considering net asset value and financial market conditions.

What tax implications should investors be aware of for the distributions?

Distributions may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income, subject to relevant federal income tax rates.

How are returns of capital treated for tax purposes?

Returns of capital reduce the shareholder's cost basis and are generally not taxable if distributed in excess of earnings.

RYE, N.Y., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE American: GLU) (the “Fund”) approved the continuation of its policy of paying fixed monthly cash distributions. The Board of Trustees declared cash distributions of $0.10 per share for each of July, August, and September 2025.









Distribution Month





Record Date





Payable Date





Distribution Per Share









July





July 17, 2025





July 24, 2025





$0.10









August





August 15, 2025





August 22, 2025





$0.10









September





September 16, 2025





September 23, 2025





$0.10













Under the Fund’s initial distribution policy, the Fund has paid a minimum annual distribution of 6% of the initial public offering price of $20.00 per share (a distribution of $0.10 per share each month).





Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the financial market environment. If necessary, the Fund will pay an adjusting distribution in December which includes any additional income and net realized capital gains in excess of the monthly distributions for that year to satisfy the minimum distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.





All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and whose income exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.





If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.





Long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, each of the distributions paid to common shareholders in 2025 would include approximately 17% from net investment income, 30% from net capital gains and 53% would be deemed a return of capital on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the monthly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









Adam Tokar









(914) 457-1079









About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust







The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $124 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to seek a consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on tax-advantaged dividend income under current tax law. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE American – GLU





CUSIP – 36242L105





Investor Relations Contact:





Adam Tokar





(914) 457-1079





atokar@gabelli.com



