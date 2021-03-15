Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GGZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that GGZ has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGZ was $14.79, representing a -0.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.81 and a 174.91% increase over the 52 week low of $5.38.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GGZ Dividend History page.

