Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GGZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that GGZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.46, the dividend yield is 3.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGZ was $16.46, representing a -4.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.29 and a 91.17% increase over the 52 week low of $8.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GGZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

