Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GGZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that GGZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.69, the dividend yield is 4.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGZ was $15.69, representing a -9.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.29 and a 29.46% increase over the 52 week low of $12.12.

GGZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ggz Dividend History page.

