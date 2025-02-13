The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Declares $0.16 Per Share Cash Distribution for March 2025

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust announces a $0.16 cash distribution payable March 24, 2025.

The Board of Trustees for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust announced a cash distribution of $0.16 per share, scheduled for payment on March 24, 2025, to shareholders on record by March 17, 2025. The Fund plans to determine quarterly distributions based on its income and realized capital gains, and may also issue an additional distribution in December if warranted. The distribution policy may change at any time and does not guarantee future distributions. The nature of the distribution may include long-term capital gains, qualified dividends, and potential return of capital, with the current anticipated distribution being categorized as 100% from paid-in capital for 2025. Shareholders will be notified of the tax implications of these distributions in early 2026. The Fund, managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, primarily focuses on long-term capital growth through investments in small to medium-sized equity securities.

Potential Positives

The Board of Trustees declared a cash distribution of $0.16 per share, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The Fund’s distribution policy allows for quarterly distributions, which provides a structured income opportunity for investors.

The potential for adjusting distributions in December based on additional income and net realized capital gains adds an opportunity for increased returns to shareholders.

The Fund manages a diversified portfolio and aims for long-term capital growth, which may appeal to investors seeking growth-oriented investments.

Potential Negatives

The announcement indicates that the current distribution is entirely from paid-in capital, which may raise concerns among investors about the Fund's ability to generate sufficient earnings from its investments.

The Fund's distribution policy is subject to modification at any time, which introduces uncertainty for shareholders regarding future distributions.

There is a risk that if the Fund does not generate enough earnings, future distributions may be deemed a return of capital, impacting shareholders' cost basis rather than providing income.

FAQ

What is the cash distribution declared by The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust?

The board declared a $0.16 per share cash distribution, payable on March 24, 2025.

When is the record date for the cash distribution?

Common shareholders must be on record by March 17, 2025, to receive the distribution.

How often does The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust make distributions?

The Fund intends to pay quarterly distributions, subject to review by the Board of Trustees each quarter.

What is a return of capital in relation to the Fund's distributions?

A return of capital occurs if distributions exceed the Fund's earnings, generally treated as a reduction in the shareholder's cost basis.

How is the tax treatment determined for distributions from the Fund?

Distributions may be treated as long-term capital gains or qualified dividend income, and details will be provided via Form 1099-DIV in early 2026.

RYE, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) (the “Fund”) declared a $0.16 per share cash distribution payable on March 24, 2025 to common shareholders of record on March 17, 2025.





The Fund intends to pay a quarterly distribution of an amount determined each quarter by the Board of Trustees. In addition to the quarterly distributions, and in accordance with the minimum distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies, the Fund may pay an adjusting distribution in December which includes any additional income and net realized capital gains in excess of the quarterly distributions for that year.





Each quarter, the Board of Directors reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Directors will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the current financial market environment. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Directors at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.





All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and whose income exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.





If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.





Long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, the current distribution paid to common shareholders in 2025 would be deemed 100% from paid-in capital on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the quarterly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









Bethany Uhlein









(914) 921-5546









About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust







The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $136 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth of capital. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities (such as common stock and preferred stock) of companies with small or medium sized market capitalizations. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE – GGZ





CUSIP – 36249W104





Investor Relations Contact:





Bethany Uhlein





(914) 921-5546





buhlein@gabelli.com



