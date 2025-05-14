Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Declares $0.16 Per Share Cash Distribution for June 2025

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust announced a $0.16 cash distribution to shareholders, payable June 23, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) has announced a cash distribution of $0.16 per share, set to be paid on June 23, 2025, to shareholders on record as of June 13, 2025. The Fund will evaluate its quarterly distributions based on income and realized capital gains, with the possibility of additional distributions in December to meet regulatory requirements. Shareholders are informed that the distribution may include returns of capital, which are typically not taxable. For 2025, it is estimated that approximately 17% of the distributions will come from net capital gains and 83% will be returns of capital. The Fund, managed by Gabelli Funds, focuses on long-term capital growth by investing primarily in small and medium-sized companies. Detailed tax treatment information for individual shareholders will be provided in early 2026 through Form 1099-DIV.

Potential Positives

The Board of Trustees declared a $0.16 per share cash distribution, providing a return to shareholders and indicating the Fund's ability to generate income.

The Fund's distribution includes approximately 17% from net capital gains, which reflects positive investment performance and successful asset management.

The planned quarterly distribution approach allows for ongoing financial return to shareholders, promoting investor confidence in the Fund's management strategy.

Potential Negatives

The inclusion of a significant portion of the distribution being deemed a return of capital (83%) raises concerns about the Fund's ability to generate earnings sufficient to cover its distributions, which may indicate underlying financial instability.

The distribution policy being subject to modification at any time introduces uncertainty for shareholders regarding future income, which could lead to decreased investor confidence.

The distribution amount is not guaranteed, which could deter potential investors looking for stable returns.

FAQ

What is the new cash distribution amount for the Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust?

The Board of Trustees declared a cash distribution of $0.16 per share.

When will the distribution be paid to shareholders?

The distribution will be payable on June 23, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 13, 2025.

What factors influence the Fund's distribution policy?

The Board of Directors reviews net asset value and financial market conditions to determine distributions each quarter.

What tax implications should shareholders be aware of regarding distributions?

Distributions may include long-term capital gains and return of capital, affecting shareholders' tax liabilities based on their income.

How can shareholders find more information about the distribution components?

Shareholders can find updated information on distribution components in notices accompanying distributions and on the Fund’s website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



RYE, N.Y., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) (the “Fund”) declared a $0.16 per share cash distribution payable on June 23, 2025 to common shareholders of record on June 13, 2025.





The Fund intends to pay a quarterly distribution of an amount determined each quarter by the Board of Trustees. In addition to the quarterly distributions, and in accordance with the minimum distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies, the Fund may pay an adjusting distribution in December which includes any additional income and net realized capital gains in excess of the quarterly distributions for that year.





Each quarter, the Board of Directors reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Directors will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the current financial market environment. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Directors at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.





All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and whose income exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.





If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.





Long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, each of the distributions paid to common shareholders in 2025 would include approximately 17% from net capital gains and 83% would be deemed a return of capital on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the quarterly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









Bethany Uhlein









(914) 921-5546









About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust







The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $136 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth of capital. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities (such as common stock and preferred stock) of companies with small or medium sized market capitalizations. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE – GGZ





CUSIP – 36249W104





THE GABELLI GLOBAL SMALL AND MID CAP VALUE TRUST





Investor Relations Contact:





Bethany Uhlein





(914) 921-5546





buhlein@gabelli.com



