Gabelli Funds, LLC to Host 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium on April 3, 2025 in New York City

Gabelli Funds will hold the 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium in NYC on April 3, 2025, featuring industry leaders.

Full Release



GREENWICH, Conn., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 11



th



Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at the Harvard Club in New York City. This timely conference will feature presentations by senior management of leading companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.





























Agenda:





































7:50 AM







Opening Remarks







Tony Bancroft – Gabelli Funds





Hanna Howard – Gabelli Funds

























8:00







Toppoint Holdings, Inc.



(NYSE: TOPP)





John Feliciano – CFO

























8:30







Republic Services, Inc. (



NYSE: RSG)





Brian DelGhiaccio – CFO





Aaron Evans – IR

























9:00







Ranpak Holdings Corp.



(NYSE: PACK)





Bill Drew – CFO

























9:30







Waste Connections, Inc.



(NYSE: WCN)





Joe Box – IR

























10:00







Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp.



(TSX: SES-T)





Allen Gransch – CEO





Corey Higham – COO

























10:30







Casella Waste Systems, Inc.



(NASDAQ: CWST)





John Casella – CEO





Jason Mead – IR

























11:00







CECO Environmental Corp.



(NASDAQ: CECO)





Peter Johansson – CFO

























11:30







Greif, Inc.



(NYSE: GEF)





Larry Hilsheimer – CFO





Dan Tetelman – IR

























12:00 PM







Lunch Break































12:15







Waste Management, Inc.



(NYSE: WM)*





Ed Egl – IR

























12:45







Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.



(NASDAQ: ADUR)





Ofer Vicus – CEO

























1:15







Perma-Fix Environmental Services



(NASDAQ: PESI)





Mark Duff – CEO

























1:45







Dotz Nano



(ASX: DTZ)*





Sharon Malka – CEO

























2:15







Loop Industries Inc.



(NASDAQ: LOOP)





Daniel Solomita – CEO

























2:45







374Water Inc.



(OTCM: SCWO)





Chris Gannon – CEO





Russell Kline – CFO

























3:15







BioLargo Inc.



(OTCQX: BLGO)





Cynthia Phillips – Senior Advisor

























3:45







AE Carbon Capital



(Private)





Victor Yeow – Advisory Chairman









*Indicates virtual presentation







The Harvard Club, New York City







Thursday, April 3, 2025







Registratio





n





link





:







CLICK HERE















General Inquiries





























James Carey



























Client Relations

























914-921-8318



























jcarey@gabelli.com





















































Research Team





























Tony Bancroft, MBA













Hanna Howard

















Michael Burgio











Portfolio Manager









Portfolio Manager









Research Analyst









914-921-5083









914-921-5015









914-921-7797











tbancroft@gabelli.com













hhoward@gabelli.com













mburgio@gabelli.com





































Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI)











Contact:





James Carey













Client Relations













914-921-8318





















For further information please visit





www.gabelli.com



























