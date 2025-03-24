News & Insights

Gabelli Funds, LLC to Host 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium on April 3, 2025 in New York City

March 24, 2025 — 11:20 am EDT

Gabelli Funds will hold the 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium in NYC on April 3, 2025, featuring industry leaders.

Gabelli Funds, LLC will host the 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium on April 3, 2025, at the Harvard Club in New York City. The conference will feature presentations from senior management of various leading companies in the waste and sustainability sectors, focusing on industry dynamics, emerging technologies, and company fundamentals. The agenda includes talks from executives of firms such as Republic Services, Waste Management, and Loop Industries, among others. The event aims to provide valuable insights and foster discussions around advancements in sustainability practices. For registration and inquiries, participants can contact Gabelli's client relations team.

Potential Positives

  • Gabelli Funds, LLC is hosting a significant industry event, the 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium, highlighting its leadership and commitment to sustainability.
  • The symposium will feature presentations from senior management of leading companies in the waste and sustainability sector, providing valuable insights into industry trends and new technologies.
  • Having a prestigious venue like the Harvard Club in New York City enhances the company’s reputation and credibility within the industry.
  • The event promotes networking opportunities among key industry players, which could lead to potential partnerships and collaborations.

Potential Negatives

  • None

FAQ

What is the date and location of the Waste & Sustainability Symposium?

The symposium is scheduled for April 3, 2025, at the Harvard Club in New York City.

Who will be presenting at the symposium?

Senior management from leading companies such as Waste Management, Republic Services, and Gabelli Funds will present.

How can I register for the Waste & Sustainability Symposium?

You can register for the symposium through the provided registration link in the press release.

What topics will be covered at the symposium?

The symposium will cover industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals related to waste and sustainability.

Who can I contact for more information about the event?

For inquiries, contact James Carey at 914-921-8318 or via email at jcarey@gabelli.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$GGZ Insider Trading Activity

$GGZ insiders have traded $GGZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GGZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARIO J GABELLI has made 2 purchases buying 14,000 shares for an estimated $163,329 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GGZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $GGZ stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GREENWICH, Conn., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 11

th

Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at the Harvard Club in New York City. This timely conference will feature presentations by senior management of leading companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.




Agenda:





7:50 AM

Opening Remarks
Tony Bancroft – Gabelli Funds


Hanna Howard – Gabelli Funds




8:00

Toppoint Holdings, Inc.

(NYSE: TOPP)
John Feliciano – CFO




8:30

Republic Services, Inc. (

NYSE: RSG)
Brian DelGhiaccio – CFO


Aaron Evans – IR




9:00

Ranpak Holdings Corp.

(NYSE: PACK)
Bill Drew – CFO




9:30

Waste Connections, Inc.

(NYSE: WCN)
Joe Box – IR




10:00

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp.

(TSX: SES-T)
Allen Gransch – CEO


Corey Higham – COO




10:30

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

(NASDAQ: CWST)
John Casella – CEO


Jason Mead – IR




11:00

CECO Environmental Corp.

(NASDAQ: CECO)
Peter Johansson – CFO




11:30

Greif, Inc.

(NYSE: GEF)
Larry Hilsheimer – CFO


Dan Tetelman – IR




12:00 PM

Lunch Break




12:15

Waste Management, Inc.

(NYSE: WM)*
Ed Egl – IR




12:45

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.

(NASDAQ: ADUR)
Ofer Vicus – CEO




1:15

Perma-Fix Environmental Services

(NASDAQ: PESI)
Mark Duff – CEO




1:45

Dotz Nano

(ASX: DTZ)*
Sharon Malka – CEO




2:15

Loop Industries Inc.

(NASDAQ: LOOP)
Daniel Solomita – CEO




2:45

374Water Inc.

(OTCM: SCWO)
Chris Gannon – CEO


Russell Kline – CFO




3:15

BioLargo Inc.

(OTCQX: BLGO)
Cynthia Phillips – Senior Advisor




3:45

AE Carbon Capital

(Private)
Victor Yeow – Advisory Chairman


*Indicates virtual presentation




The Harvard Club, New York City



Thursday, April 3, 2025




Registratio


n


link


:



CLICK HERE


























































































General Inquiries





James Carey




Client Relations




914-921-8318





jcarey@gabelli.com










Research Team





Tony Bancroft, MBA


Hanna Howard




Michael Burgio

Portfolio Manager

Portfolio Manager

Research Analyst

914-921-5083

914-921-5015

914-921-7797


tbancroft@gabelli.com


hhoward@gabelli.com


mburgio@gabelli.com








Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI)























Contact:
James Carey


Client Relations


914-921-8318



For further information please visit


www.gabelli.com













This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

