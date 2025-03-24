Gabelli Funds, LLC to Host 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium on April 3, 2025 in New York City

Gabelli Funds will hold the 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium in NYC on April 3, 2025, featuring industry leaders.
Quiver AI Summary
Gabelli Funds, LLC will host the 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium on April 3, 2025, at the Harvard Club in New York City. The conference will feature presentations from senior management of various leading companies in the waste and sustainability sectors, focusing on industry dynamics, emerging technologies, and company fundamentals. The agenda includes talks from executives of firms such as Republic Services, Waste Management, and Loop Industries, among others. The event aims to provide valuable insights and foster discussions around advancements in sustainability practices. For registration and inquiries, participants can contact Gabelli's client relations team.
Potential Positives
- Gabelli Funds, LLC is hosting a significant industry event, the 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium, highlighting its leadership and commitment to sustainability.
- The symposium will feature presentations from senior management of leading companies in the waste and sustainability sector, providing valuable insights into industry trends and new technologies.
- Having a prestigious venue like the Harvard Club in New York City enhances the company’s reputation and credibility within the industry.
- The event promotes networking opportunities among key industry players, which could lead to potential partnerships and collaborations.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
What is the date and location of the Waste & Sustainability Symposium?
The symposium is scheduled for April 3, 2025, at the Harvard Club in New York City.
Who will be presenting at the symposium?
Senior management from leading companies such as Waste Management, Republic Services, and Gabelli Funds will present.
How can I register for the Waste & Sustainability Symposium?
You can register for the symposium through the provided registration link in the press release.
What topics will be covered at the symposium?
The symposium will cover industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals related to waste and sustainability.
Who can I contact for more information about the event?
For inquiries, contact James Carey at 914-921-8318 or via email at jcarey@gabelli.com.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$GGZ Insider Trading Activity
$GGZ insiders have traded $GGZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GGZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARIO J GABELLI has made 2 purchases buying 14,000 shares for an estimated $163,329 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GGZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $GGZ stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ATLAS WEALTH LLC removed 613,069 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,608,186
- GABELLI & CO INVESTMENT ADVISERS, INC. added 82,711 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $967,718
- CAPSTONE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 59,157 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $692,136
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 33,898 shares (-83.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $396,606
- SHAKER FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 33,568 shares (+54.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $392,745
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 22,170 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $259,388
- WEALTHSHIELD PARTNERS, LLC added 12,596 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,373
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
GREENWICH, Conn., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 11
th
Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at the Harvard Club in New York City. This timely conference will feature presentations by senior management of leading companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.
Agenda:
7:50 AM
Opening Remarks
Tony Bancroft – Gabelli Funds
Hanna Howard – Gabelli Funds
8:00
Toppoint Holdings, Inc.
(NYSE: TOPP)
John Feliciano – CFO
8:30
Republic Services, Inc. (
NYSE: RSG)
Brian DelGhiaccio – CFO
Aaron Evans – IR
9:00
Ranpak Holdings Corp.
(NYSE: PACK)
Bill Drew – CFO
9:30
Waste Connections, Inc.
(NYSE: WCN)
Joe Box – IR
10:00
Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp.
(TSX: SES-T)
Allen Gransch – CEO
Corey Higham – COO
10:30
Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
(NASDAQ: CWST)
John Casella – CEO
Jason Mead – IR
11:00
CECO Environmental Corp.
(NASDAQ: CECO)
Peter Johansson – CFO
11:30
Greif, Inc.
(NYSE: GEF)
Larry Hilsheimer – CFO
Dan Tetelman – IR
12:00 PM
Lunch Break
12:15
Waste Management, Inc.
(NYSE: WM)*
Ed Egl – IR
12:45
Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.
(NASDAQ: ADUR)
Ofer Vicus – CEO
1:15
Perma-Fix Environmental Services
(NASDAQ: PESI)
Mark Duff – CEO
1:45
Dotz Nano
(ASX: DTZ)*
Sharon Malka – CEO
2:15
Loop Industries Inc.
(NASDAQ: LOOP)
Daniel Solomita – CEO
2:45
374Water Inc.
(OTCM: SCWO)
Chris Gannon – CEO
Russell Kline – CFO
3:15
BioLargo Inc.
(OTCQX: BLGO)
Cynthia Phillips – Senior Advisor
3:45
AE Carbon Capital
(Private)
Victor Yeow – Advisory Chairman
*Indicates virtual presentation
The Harvard Club, New York City
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Registratio
n
link
:
CLICK HERE
General Inquiries
James Carey
Client Relations
914-921-8318
jcarey@gabelli.com
Research Team
Tony Bancroft, MBA
Hanna Howard
Michael Burgio
Portfolio Manager
Portfolio Manager
Research Analyst
914-921-5083
914-921-5015
914-921-7797
tbancroft@gabelli.com
hhoward@gabelli.com
mburgio@gabelli.com
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI)
Contact:
James Carey
Client Relations
914-921-8318
For further information please visit
www.gabelli.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.