Gabelli Funds to Host 35th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium in New York City on February 27, 2025

Gabelli Funds hosts its 35th Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium on February 27, 2025, in New York City.

Quiver AI Summary

Gabelli Funds is holding its 35th annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium on February 27, 2025, at the Harvard Club in New York City. This event will focus on important industry topics such as infrastructure spending, resource security, conservation, and mergers and acquisitions. Attendees will have the chance to participate in one-on-one sessions with senior management from various companies, gaining insights into their strategies and growth prospects. The symposium aims to highlight the significance of the pump, valve, and water systems industry in addressing global challenges related to infrastructure development and environmental sustainability, while providing valuable investment insights and opportunities.

Potential Positives

The 35th annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium presents Gabelli Funds as a thought leader in the industry, showcasing its commitment to addressing critical themes such as infrastructure spending and environmental sustainability.

The event provides direct engagement opportunities between attendees and company management, creating potential for enhanced investor relations and transparency.

By focusing on key industry themes, the symposium positions Gabelli Funds as a facilitator of valuable insights, potentially attracting more investors interested in the sector.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on M&A discussions may indicate a lack of organic growth opportunities within the industry.

The event being targeted at investors may imply pressures to perform and deliver results, which could suggest underlying issues in maintaining investor confidence.

The absence of high-profile keynote speakers or major industry leaders may signal a diminished interest or relevance of the symposium within the sector.

FAQ

What is the date and location of the symposium?

The symposium will take place on February 27, 2025, at the Harvard Club in New York City.

What topics will be discussed at the symposium?

Key topics include infrastructure spending, resource security, conservation, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

How can attendees engage with the companies at the event?

Attendees can participate in one-on-one sessions with management to explore strategies and growth prospects.

Why is the pump, valve, and water systems industry important?

This industry plays a critical role in infrastructure development, resource management, and environmental sustainability.

Who are some featured companies at the symposium?

Featured companies include Graco Inc., Watts Water Technologies, and ITT Inc., among others.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GGZ Insider Trading Activity

$GGZ insiders have traded $GGZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GGZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIO J GABELLI has made 2 purchases buying 14,000 shares for an estimated $163,329 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GGZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $GGZ stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting its 35th annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The symposium focuses on themes crucial to this industry, including infrastructure spending, resource security, conservation, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one sessions with management, providing an opportunity to delve into the strategies and growth prospects of these companies.





This symposium underscores the pivotal role of the pump, valve, and water systems industry in addressing global challenges. It highlights the sector's significance in infrastructure development, resource management, and environmental sustainability. With a focus on key themes and direct interactions with management, the event aims to offer investors valuable insights into industry trends and potential investment opportunities within this dynamic and vital sector.







Registration Link:







CLICK HERE









The Harvard Club, New York, NY







Thursday, February 27







th







, 2025









Company presentations, fireside chats, panel discussions, and one-on-one meetings













Gabelli Funds 35







th







Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium











Thursday, February 27











The Harvard Club, New York City



















8:20 AM











Gabelli Team Intro















8:30











Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG)







David Lowe, CFO & Treasurer; John Bower, Director of Investor Relations, Finance & FP&A













9:00











Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS)*







Robert Pagano, Chairperson, President & CEO













9:30











Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC)







Paul Sternlieb, President & CEO; Darren Kozik, Executive VP & CFO













10:00











ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT)







Emmanuel Caprais, Senior VP & CFO; Mark Macaluso, Vice President of Investor Relations & Global Communications













10:30











Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE)







Jeffery Taylor, Vice President & CFO













11:00











Landis+Gyr Group AG (XSWX: LAND)*







Peter Mainz, CEO













11:30











Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS)







Amy Schwetz, Senior VP & CFO; Brian Ezzell, Vice President, Treasurer, Investor Relations & Corporate Finance













12:00 PM











Lunch















12:15











EnPro Inc. (NYSE: NPO)*







Eric Vaillancourt, President & CEO; Joe Bruderek, Executive VP & CFO; James Gentile, Vice President, Investor Relations













12:45











Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA)







Paul McAndrew, President & COO; Whit Kincaid, Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications













1:15











Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM)







Dan Thoren, President & CEO; Christopher Thome, VP Finance, CFO & CAO; Matt Malone, Vice President & GM Barber-Nichols for Graham Corporation













1:45











AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME)*







Kevin Coleman, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer













2:15











The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC)







Scott A. King, President & CEO; James C. Kerr, Executive VP & CFO













2:45











Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI)*







Bob Wrocklage, Senior VP & CFO; Karen Bauer, Vice President, Investor Relations, Strategy & Treasurer; Barb Noverini, Senior Director, Investor Relations













3:15











Crane Company (NYSE: CR)







Alex Alcala, COO; Shangaza Dasent, Senior VP, Process Flow Technologies; Allison Poliniak-Cusic, Vice President, Investor Relations













3:45











Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK)*







William Bosway, CEO; Joseph Lovechio, CFO















*Indicates Virtual Attendance







Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).











Contact









General Inquiries









Isabella DeLuca







Client Relations







P:



914-921-5101







E :







ideluca@gabelli.com











Portfolio Management / Research Team









Kevin Dreyer







Co-CIO, Value







P:



914-921-7791







E:







kdreyer@gabelli.com











Tony Bancroft







Portfolio Manager







P:



914-921-5083







E:







tbancroft@gabelli.com











Justin Bergner







Portfolio Manager







P:



914-921-8326







E:







jbergner@gabelli.com











Sarah Donnelly







Portfolio Manager







P:



914-921-5197







E:







sdonnelly@gabelli.com











Simon Wong, CFA







Portfolio Manager







P:



914-921-5125







E:







swong@gabelli.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.