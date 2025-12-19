Gabelli Equity Trust's Series K Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series K Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $20.71 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.24% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GAB.PRK was trading at a 16.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.64% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series K Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series K Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRK) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are up about 0.7%.

