Gabelli Equity Trust's Series H Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRH) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $20.83 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.98% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GAB.PRH was trading at a 16.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.62% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock :
In Thursday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRH) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are trading flat.
