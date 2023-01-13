Markets
GAB.PRH

Gabelli Equity Trust's Series H Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

January 13, 2023 — 03:04 pm EST

In trading on Friday, shares of Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRH) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $22.48 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.75% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GAB.PRH was trading at a 8.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.14% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GAB.PRH shares, versus GAB:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock :

GAB.PRH+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRH) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are trading flat.

