Gabelli Equity Trust's Series H Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRH) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $22.48 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.75% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GAB.PRH was trading at a 8.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.14% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of GAB.PRH shares, versus GAB:
Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock :
In Friday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRH) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are trading flat.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BTU
GDDY shares outstanding history
CSLT Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.