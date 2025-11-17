Gabelli Equity Trust's Series H Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock :
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRH) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are off about 0.8%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: FLCG Videos
ANDE market cap history
ENS Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.