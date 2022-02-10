Gabelli Equity Trust's Series H Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRH) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $24.77 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.22% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GAB.PRH was trading at a 1.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 1.67% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock :

In Thursday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRH) is currently down about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are trading flat.

