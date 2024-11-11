Gabelli Equity Trust's Series H Preferred Stock Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRH) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $22.67 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.36% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GAB.PRH was trading at a 7.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.79% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GAB.PRH shares, versus GAB:

Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock :

In Monday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRH) is currently off about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are up about 0.4%.

