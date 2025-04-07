Markets
GAB.PRG

Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

April 07, 2025 — 02:35 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRG) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $20.81 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.63% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GAB.PRG was trading at a 16.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.60% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock :

GAB.PRG+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRG) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are down about 0.9%.

