Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRG) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $20.83 on the day. As of last close, GAB.PRG was trading at a 16.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.62% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of GAB.PRG shares, versus GAB:
Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock :
In Thursday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRG) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are off about 0.9%.
