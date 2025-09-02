Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Preferred Stock Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRG) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $20.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GAB.PRG was trading at a 16.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.07% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock :

In Tuesday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRG) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are off about 0.2%.

