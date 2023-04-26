Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Preferred Stock Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRG) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $22.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.78% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GAB.PRG was trading at a 8.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.50% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GAB.PRG shares, versus GAB:

Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock :

In Wednesday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRG) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are off about 0.9%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.