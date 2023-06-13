Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 6/15/23, Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 6/26/23. As a percentage of GAB.PRG's recent share price of $22.53, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of GAB.PRG to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when GAB.PRG shares open for trading on 6/15/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.55%, which compares to an average yield of 5.61% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GAB.PRG shares, versus GAB:
Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock :
In Tuesday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRG) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are up about 0.7%.
