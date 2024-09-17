Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series K Cumulative Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 9/19/24, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series K Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 9/26/24. As a percentage of GAB.PRK's recent share price of $24.14, this dividend works out to approximately 1.29%, so look for shares of GAB.PRK to trade 1.29% lower — all else being equal — when GAB.PRK shares open for trading on 9/19/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.19%, which compares to an average yield of 5.22% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of GAB.PRK shares, versus GAB:

Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series K Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series K Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRK) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are trading flat.

