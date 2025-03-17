Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series K Cumulative Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series K Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series K Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRK) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are up about 0.2%.
