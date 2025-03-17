News & Insights

Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

March 17, 2025

On 3/19/25, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 3/26/25. As a percentage of GAB.PRH's recent share price of $21.48, this dividend works out to approximately 1.45%, so look for shares of GAB.PRH to trade 1.45% lower — all else being equal — when GAB.PRH shares open for trading on 3/19/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.82%, which compares to an average yield of 5.74% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GAB.PRH shares, versus GAB:

Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock :

In Monday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRH) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are trading flat.

