Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock :
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRH) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are trading flat.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CLIM
Funds Holding BKEP
Institutional Holders of CCRV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.