Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.45% Series J Cumulative Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.45% Series J Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRJ) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3624), with shares changing hands as low as $26.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.29% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GAB.PRJ was trading at a 7.48% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 3.81% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.45% Series J Cumulative Preferred Stock :

In Monday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.45% Series J Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRJ) is currently off about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are up about 0.5%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.