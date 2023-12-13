Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 12/15/23, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 12/26/23. As a percentage of GAB.PRH's recent share price of $21.28, this dividend works out to approximately 1.47%, so look for shares of GAB.PRH to trade 1.47% lower — all else being equal — when GAB.PRH shares open for trading on 12/15/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.87%. The chart below shows the one year performance of GAB.PRH shares, versus GAB:

Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock :

In Wednesday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRH) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are trading flat.

