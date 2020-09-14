Gabelli Equity Trust, Inc. (GAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Gabelli Equity Trust, Inc. (GAB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GAB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that GAB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.54, the dividend yield is 10.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GAB was $5.54, representing a -12.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.31 and a 91.7% increase over the 52 week low of $2.89.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GAB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

