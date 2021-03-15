Gabelli Equity Trust, Inc. (GAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Gabelli Equity Trust, Inc. (GAB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GAB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that GAB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GAB was $7, representing a -0.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.03 and a 142.21% increase over the 52 week low of $2.89.

This marks the 9th quarter that GAB has paid the same dividend.

