Gabelli Equity Trust, Inc. (GAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Gabelli Equity Trust, Inc. (GAB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GAB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that GAB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.26, the dividend yield is 8.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GAB was $7.26, representing a -4.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.57 and a 52.84% increase over the 52 week low of $4.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GAB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

