Gabelli Equity Trust, Inc. (GAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

Gabelli Equity Trust, Inc. (GAB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GAB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that GAB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.74, the dividend yield is 8.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GAB was $6.74, representing a 2.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.58 and a 133.22% increase over the 52 week low of $2.89.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GAB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

