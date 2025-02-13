Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. Declares $0.15 Cash Distribution, Reaffirms 10% Distribution Policy

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. declared a $0.15 distribution per share, reaffirming its 10% distribution policy for shareholders.

The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has declared a cash distribution of $0.15 per share, reaffirming its commitment to a minimum annual distribution of 10% based on average net asset value. This payment will be made on March 24, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2025. The Fund regularly reviews its distribution levels in light of its net asset value and market conditions, and the Board retains the right to modify the distribution policy. For 2025, it is estimated that about 4% of the distribution will come from net capital gains, while approximately 84% will be treated as a return of capital. Tax implications for shareholders will be communicated in early 2026, and investors are encouraged to assess the Fund's objectives and risks prior to investing.

Potential Positives

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. reaffirmed its commitment to a 10% distribution policy, which demonstrates financial stability and a focus on returning value to shareholders.

The declared distribution of $0.15 per share reflects the Fund's ongoing ability to generate returns, reinforcing investor confidence.

The Fund's distribution consists of approximately 4% from net capital gains and 84% deemed a return of capital, which could be beneficial for shareholders from a tax perspective.

Potential Negatives

The Fund's distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Directors at any time, indicating potential instability in future distributions.

Approximately 84% of the distribution paid in 2025 is deemed a return of capital, which may suggest the Fund is not generating sufficient earnings to cover its distributions.

The press release emphasizes that shareholders should not draw conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution, which could create concerns about its overall financial health.

FAQ

What is the cash distribution amount declared by The Gabelli Equity Trust?

The Gabelli Equity Trust declared a cash distribution of $0.15 per share payable on March 24, 2025.

What is the minimum annual distribution policy of the Fund?

The Fund aims to pay a minimum annual distribution of 10% of its average net asset value within a calendar year.

When will shareholders receive the distribution payment?

Shareholders of record on March 17, 2025, will receive the distribution payment on March 24, 2025.

How are distributions treated for tax purposes?

Distributions may include long-term capital gains, qualified dividends, and potentially return of capital, affecting individual tax treatment.

Where can I find information about the Fund’s distribution components?

Shareholders can access the estimated distribution components on the Fund's website or through a notice accompanying the distribution.

$GAB Insider Trading Activity

$GAB insiders have traded $GAB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIO J GABELLI sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $28,655

$GAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $GAB stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RYE, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) (the “Fund”) reaffirmed and satisfied its 10% distribution policy by declaring a $0.15 per share cash distribution payable on March 24, 2025 to common stock shareholders of record on March 17, 2025.





The Fund intends to pay a minimum annual distribution of 10% of the average net asset value of the Fund within a calendar year or an amount sufficient to satisfy the minimum distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies. The average net asset value of the Fund is based on the average net asset values as of the last day of the four preceding calendar quarters during the year. The net asset value per share fluctuates daily.





Each quarter, the Board of Directors reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Directors will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the current financial market environment. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Directors at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.





All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and whose income exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.





If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.





Long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, the current distribution paid to common shareholders in 2025 would include approximately 4% from net capital gains and 84% would be deemed a return of capital on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the quarterly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









About The Gabelli Equity Trust







The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $2.0 billion in total net assets whose primary investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE – GAB





CUSIP – 362397101





