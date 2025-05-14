The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. Declares $0.15 Cash Distribution Amid Reaffirmed 10% Distribution Policy

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. declared a $0.15 per share distribution, reaffirming its 10% distribution policy for 2025.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has declared a cash distribution of $0.15 per share, payable on June 23, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 13, 2025, reaffirming its commitment to a minimum annual distribution of 10% of its average net asset value. The Board of Directors will continue to evaluate distribution levels based on the Fund's performance and market conditions, though the policy is subject to change. The distributions may consist of long-term capital gains, qualified dividends, and a return of capital, with estimates indicating that approximately 77% of the 2025 distributions will be deemed a return of capital. Shareholders will receive detailed tax information regarding these distributions in early 2026. The Gabelli Equity Trust aims for long-term capital growth and is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC.

Potential Positives

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. declared a cash distribution of $0.15 per share, reaffirming its 10% distribution policy, showcasing commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The Fund's projected distribution includes a significant portion (approximately 77%) that is deemed a return of capital, which is generally not taxable, potentially enhancing shareholder appeal.

With $2.0 billion in total net assets, the Fund demonstrates substantial asset backing, which can bolster investor confidence in its long-term growth objective.

The update on the distribution policy and its components is an indication of transparency and ongoing communication with shareholders, fostering a trusting relationship.

Potential Negatives

The distribution consists of a high percentage (77%) deemed a return of capital, which may indicate the Fund is not generating sufficient income from investments, potentially raising concerns about financial health.

The announcement includes a disclaimer that future distributions may not be guaranteed, introducing uncertainty for investors regarding the reliability of returns.

The Fund’s performance should not be inferred from the current distribution amount, which may lead to investor dissatisfaction or confusion regarding the actual investment success.

FAQ

What is the distribution policy of The Gabelli Equity Trust?

The Gabelli Equity Trust has a minimum annual distribution policy set at 10% of the average net asset value of the Fund.

When will the next cash distribution be paid?

The next cash distribution of $0.15 per share will be payable on June 23, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 13, 2025.

How is the average net asset value calculated?

The average net asset value is based on the average values as of the last day of the four preceding calendar quarters.

What might happen if the Fund doesn't generate sufficient earnings?

If insufficient earnings are generated, the excess distributions may be deemed a return of capital and generally are not taxable.

How will shareholders be informed about the distribution components?

Shareholders will receive written notifications detailing the components and tax treatment of distributions via Form 1099-DIV in early 2026.

RYE, N.Y., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) (the “Fund”) reaffirmed and satisfied its 10% distribution policy by declaring a $0.15 per share cash distribution payable on June 23, 2025 to common stock shareholders of record on June 13, 2025.





The Fund intends to pay a minimum annual distribution of 10% of the average net asset value of the Fund within a calendar year or an amount sufficient to satisfy the minimum distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies. The average net asset value of the Fund is based on the average net asset values as of the last day of the four preceding calendar quarters during the year. The net asset value per share fluctuates daily.





Each quarter, the Board of Directors reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Directors will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the current financial market environment. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Directors at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.





All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and whose income exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.





If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.





Long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, each of the distributions paid to common shareholders in 2025 would include approximately 2% from net investment income, 21% from net capital gains and 77% would be deemed a return of capital on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the quarterly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









Molly Marion









(914) 921-5681









About The Gabelli Equity Trust







The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $2.0 billion in total net assets whose primary investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE – GAB





CUSIP – 362397101





THE GABELLI EQUITY TRUST INC





Investor Relations Contact:





Molly Marion





(914) 921-5681





mmarion@gabelli.com



