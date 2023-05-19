Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Gabelli Equity Trust said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.54%, the lowest has been 7.96%, and the highest has been 18.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.46 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gabelli Equity Trust. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 6.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAB is 0.03%, an increase of 48.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 20,472K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 2,134K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,103K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAB by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,865K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,952K shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAB by 76.99% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 1,640K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,601K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAB by 93,544.84% over the last quarter.

Philadelphia Trust holds 1,163K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAB by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 885K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAB by 4.75% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Equity Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Gabelli Equity Trust is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company whose investment objective is long term growth of capital, with income as a secondary objective. Investments will be made based on management's perception of their potential for capital appreciation. The Fund seeks out undervalued companies with greater than average potential for growth. The Equity Trust maintains a 10% Distribution Policy whereby the Trust pays out to common shareholders 10% of its average net assets each year. This distribution is paid quarterly. The distribution rate is not representative of dividend yield or the total return of the Fund and may include a return of capital.

