Gabelli Equity Trust About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (GAB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, Gabelli Equity Trust (Symbol: GAB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 6/23/23. As a percentage of GAB's recent stock price of $5.68, this dividend works out to approximately 2.64%, so look for shares of Gabelli Equity Trust to trade 2.64% lower — all else being equal — when GAB shares open for trading on 6/14/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GAB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.56% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GAB's low point in its 52 week range is $4.84 per share, with $6.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.66.

In Monday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust shares are currently trading flat on the day.

