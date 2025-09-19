Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's Series K Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of GDV.PRK shares, versus GDV:
Below is a dividend history chart for GDV.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 4.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Friday trading, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 4.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRK) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GDV) are up about 0.3%.
Also see: Dividend Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
PSCM YTD Return
Institutional Holders of DLTH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.