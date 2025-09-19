Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's Series K Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 4.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRK) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $19.07 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.99% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GDV.PRK was trading at a 22.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.45% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GDV.PRK shares, versus GDV:

Below is a dividend history chart for GDV.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 4.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Friday trading, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 4.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRK) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GDV) are up about 0.3%.

