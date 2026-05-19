Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's Series K Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 4.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0624), with shares changing hands as low as $17.43 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.38% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GDV.PRK was trading at a 28.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.00% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GDV.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 4.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 4.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRK) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GDV) are up about 0.5%.

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