Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's Series K Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for GDV.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 4.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares:
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In Tuesday trading, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 4.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRK) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GDV) are up about 0.5%.
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