News & Insights

Markets
GDV.PRK

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's Series K Preferred Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

September 30, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, shares of Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 4.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRK) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $21.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.24% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GDV.PRK was trading at a 14.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.61% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GDV.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 4.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares:

GDV.PRK+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 4.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRK) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GDV) are up about 0.1%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 SHYF Dividend History
 DUET market cap history
 Institutional Holders of PFFD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GDV.PRK
GDV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.