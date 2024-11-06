Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's Series H Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRH) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3438), with shares changing hands as low as $24.26 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.34% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GDV.PRH was trading at a 1.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.47% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GDV.PRH shares, versus GDV:

Below is a dividend history chart for GDV.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRH) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GDV) are up about 2%.

