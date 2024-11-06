Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's Series H Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of GDV.PRH shares, versus GDV:
Below is a dividend history chart for GDV.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares:
In Wednesday trading, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRH) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GDV) are up about 2%.
Also see: KOSS shares outstanding history
Funds Holding ETD
DN Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.