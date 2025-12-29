Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's Series H Preferred Shares Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRH) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3438), with shares changing hands as low as $22.33 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.41% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GDV.PRH was trading at a 10.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.56% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GDV.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRH) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GDV) are trading flat.

