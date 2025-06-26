Markets
Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's Series H Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRH) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3438), with shares changing hands as low as $22.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.18% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GDV.PRH was trading at a 10.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.62% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GDV.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Thursday trading, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRH) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GDV) are up about 0.6%.

