Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's Series H Preferred Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRH) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3438), with shares changing hands as low as $24.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.78% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GDV.PRH was trading at a 2.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.55% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of GDV.PRH shares, versus GDV:
Below is a dividend history chart for GDV.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares:
In Monday trading, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRH) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GDV) are down about 0.1%.
