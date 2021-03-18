Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's Series H Preferred Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRH) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3436), with shares changing hands as low as $26.82 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.12% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GDV.PRH was trading at a 10.24% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.39% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GDV.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Thursday trading, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRH) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GDV) are up about 0.4%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.