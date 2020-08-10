Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's Series G Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 5%

In trading on Monday, shares of Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.25% Series G Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRG) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3124), with shares changing hands as low as $25.97 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.20% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GDV.PRG was trading at a 5.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 3.89% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GDV.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.25% Series G Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.25% Series G Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRG) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GDV) are up about 0.6%.

