Markets
GDV.PRG

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's Series G Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 5%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, shares of Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.25% Series G Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRG) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3124), with shares changing hands as low as $25.97 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.20% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GDV.PRG was trading at a 5.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 3.89% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GDV.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.25% Series G Cumulative Preferred Shares:

GDV.PRG+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.25% Series G Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRG) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GDV) are up about 0.6%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GDV.PRG GDV

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular