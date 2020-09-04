Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (Symbol: GDV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.75, changing hands as low as $18.63 per share. Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDV's low point in its 52 week range is $10.40 per share, with $22.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.