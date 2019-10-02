Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GDV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (Symbol: GDV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.96, changing hands as low as $20.45 per share. Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDV's low point in its 52 week range is $16.92 per share, with $24.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.74.

