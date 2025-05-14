The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Continuation of Monthly Cash Distributions and 27% Annual Increase

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust announces continued monthly distributions of $0.14 per share, raising annual distributions by 27%.

Quiver AI Summary

The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has confirmed its policy of making fixed monthly cash distributions, declaring distributions of $0.14 per share for July, August, and September 2025. They announced a significant annual distribution increase of 27%, raising it to $1.68 per share, effective with the January 2025 distribution. The Board is actively assessing strategic opportunities in the equity markets and will continue to monitor distributions based on the Fund's net asset value and market conditions. If necessary, an additional adjusting distribution may be made in December to meet tax requirements. The Fund's distributions may include elements of long-term capital gains or return of capital, with detailed tax information provided to shareholders in early 2026. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, managed by Gabelli Funds, aims to deliver high total returns, focusing on income and dividends.

Potential Positives

The Board of Trustees approved a 27% increase in the annual distribution to $1.68 per share, signaling strong financial performance and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The continuation of fixed monthly cash distributions of $0.14 per share for the next three months demonstrates a consistent and reliable income stream for investors.

The Fund has a substantial total net asset base of $3.0 billion, indicating a strong position in the market and potential for sustained performance.

Potential Negatives

The distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time, indicating potential uncertainty for shareholders regarding future distributions.

The stated distribution may partially consist of return of capital, which could signal to investors that the Fund may not be generating sufficient earnings to cover its distributions.

There is a lack of assurance that the distribution rates will maintain, as income and capital gains must exceed the distributions paid to avoid returns of capital, potentially raising concerns about the Fund's financial stability.

FAQ

What are the recent cash distributions declared by The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust?

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust declared cash distributions of $0.14 per share for July, August, and September 2025.

How much has the annual distribution increased for the Fund?

The annual distribution has been increased by 27% to $1.68 per share, paid monthly at $0.14 per share.

When will the next cash distributions be paid?

Cash distributions for July, August, and September 2025 will be payable on July 24, August 22, and September 23, respectively.

What is The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's investment objective?

The Fund's primary investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on dividends and income.

How can shareholders find tax information about their distributions?

Shareholders will receive a written notification regarding tax treatment via Form 1099-DIV in early 2026 with detailed distribution information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



RYE, N.Y., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) (the “Fund”) approved the continuation of its policy of paying fixed monthly cash distributions. The Board of Trustees declared cash distributions of $0.14 per share for each of July, August, and September 2025.





The Board of Trustees increased the annual distribution 27% to $1.68 per share, which will be paid $0.14 per share monthly, commencing with the January 2025 monthly distribution.









Distribution Month





Record Date





Payable Date





Distribution Per Share









July





July 17, 2025





July 24, 2025





$0.14









August





August 15, 2025





August 22, 2025





$0.14









September





September 16, 2025





September 23, 2025





$0.14













Additionally, the Board of Trustees continues to evaluate potential strategic opportunities for the Fund in what we believe to be an attractive environment to invest in the broader equity markets.





Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the financial market environment. If necessary, the Fund will pay an adjusting distribution in December which includes any additional income and net realized capital gains in excess of the monthly distributions for that year to satisfy the minimum distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.





All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and whose income exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.





If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.





Long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, each of the distributions paid to common shareholders in 2025 would include approximately 13% from net investment income and 87% from net capital gains on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the monthly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









Carter Austin









(914) 921-5475









About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust







The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $3.0 billion in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on dividends and income. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE – GDV





CUSIP – 36242H104





Investor Relations Contact:





Carter Austin





(914) 921-5475





caustin@gabelli.com



