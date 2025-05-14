Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. Declares $0.12 Cash Distribution for Shareholders

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. declared a $0.12 cash distribution, payable June 23, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. announced a cash distribution of $0.12 per share, payable on June 23, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 13, 2025. The Fund aims for a minimum annual distribution of 8% of its average net asset value, which fluctuates daily, with distributions reviewed quarterly by the Board of Directors based on income, realized gains, and market conditions. Tax implications include potential long-term capital gains treatment and a possible 3.8% Medicare surcharge for high-income individuals. In 2025, distributions are estimated to be about 13% from net investment income and 87% as a return of capital. The final allocation for tax purposes will be determined after the year ends, and investors are encouraged to consider the Fund's objectives and risks before investing. For more details, shareholders can contact the Fund's investor relations representative.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.12 per share, reinforcing the Fund's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The Fund's intent to pay a minimum annual distribution of 8% of the average net asset value enhances its appeal to income-focused investors.

The outlined distribution strategy serves to provide clarity on tax implications for shareholders, which could positively influence future investment decisions.

The ongoing monitoring of the Fund’s distribution policy reflects a proactive management approach that adapts to market conditions, potentially supporting investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The Fund's distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Directors at any time, indicating potential instability in future distributions.

Approximately 87% of the total distributions in 2025 will be deemed a return of capital, which may concern investors about the sustainability of income generated by the Fund.

Shareholders may face tax implications from the distributions, including a potential 3.8% Medicare surcharge on net investment income, which could deter some investors.

FAQ

What is the cash distribution amount declared for June 2025?

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund declared a cash distribution of $0.12 per share payable on June 23, 2025.

When is the record date for the Fund's distribution?

The record date for the cash distribution is June 13, 2025.

What is the minimum annual distribution percentage for the Fund?

The Fund intends to pay a minimum annual distribution of 8% of its average net asset value.

How is the Fund's net asset value determined?

The net asset value is based on the average net asset values as of the last day of the four preceding calendar quarters.

What portion of the distribution is considered a return of capital?

Approximately 87% of the distributions in 2025 are deemed a return of capital on a book basis.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GCV Insider Trading Activity

$GCV insiders have traded $GCV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIO J GABELLI sold 999 shares for an estimated $3,901

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GCV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $GCV stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RYE, N.Y., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) (the “Fund”) declared a $0.12 per share cash distribution payable on June 23, 2025 to common stock shareholders of record on June 13, 2025.





The Fund intends to pay a minimum annual distribution of 8% of the average net asset value of the Fund within a calendar year or an amount sufficient to satisfy the minimum distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies. The average net asset value of the Fund is based on the average net asset values as of the last day of the four preceding calendar quarters during the year. The net asset value per share fluctuates daily.





Each quarter, the Board of Directors reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Directors will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the current financial market environment. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Directors at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.





All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and whose income exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.





If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.





Long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, each of the distributions paid in 2025 to common shareholders with respect to the Fund’s fiscal year ending September 30, 2025 would include approximately 13% from net investment income and 87% would be deemed a return of capital on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the quarterly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









Laurissa Martire









(914) 921-5399









About Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund







The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $82 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to seek a high level of total return on its assets through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE: GCV





CUSIP – 36240B109





THE GABELLI CONVERTIBLE AND INCOME SECURITIES FUND INC.





Investor Relations Contact:





Laurissa Martire





(914) 921-5399





lmartire@gabelli.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.