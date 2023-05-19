Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (GCV) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.32%, the lowest has been 7.16%, and the highest has been 13.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.76 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCV is 0.01%, an increase of 121.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.76% to 4,195K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,152K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCV by 7.47% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 826K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares, representing an increase of 10.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCV by 85.48% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 441K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCV by 10.13% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 96K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFG Advisors holds 80K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCV by 16.76% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund is a closed-end, diversified management investment company whose investment objective is to seek a high level of total return on its assets. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Our mandate is to preserve and enhance our shareholders' wealth through a conservative, disciplined approach to investing in convertible securities and other debt or equity securities that are periodically expected to accrue or generate income. Our goal is to generate consistently positive inflation adjusted returns.

