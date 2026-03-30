Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GCV

In trading on Monday, shares of Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (Symbol: GCV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.18, changing hands as low as $4.15 per share. Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GCV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GCV's low point in its 52 week range is $3.01 per share, with $4.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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