Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces $0.12 Per Share Cash Distribution for March 2025

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund declared a $0.12 per share cash distribution, payable March 24, 2025.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. announced a cash distribution of $0.12 per share, set to be paid on March 24, 2025, to shareholders on record as of March 17, 2025. The Fund aims to provide a minimum annual distribution of 8% of its average net asset value and will consider its financial performance and market conditions when determining distributions. It clarified that portions of the distribution may be categorized as capital gains or a return of capital, with implications for tax reporting. For 2025, it is estimated that about 17% of the distribution will come from net investment income, with 83% being treated as return of capital. The Fund's distribution policy is subject to change, and shareholders will be notified about the tax treatment of distributions via Form 1099-DIV the following year.

Potential Positives

The Fund declared a cash distribution of $0.12 per share, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The intention to pay a minimum annual distribution of 8% of the average net asset value signals financial stability and a focus on shareholder returns.

The distribution includes components that may provide potential tax advantages to shareholders, such as long-term capital gain treatment and return of capital.

The proactive review process by the Board of Directors for potential distributions indicates strong governance and responsiveness to market conditions.

Potential Negatives

About 83% of the current distribution is expected to be classified as a return of capital, which may raise concerns among investors about the sustainability of income generated by the Fund.

The reliance on returns of capital instead of investment income for distributions may signal underlying difficulties in generating sufficient earnings, potentially affecting investor confidence.

The distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board, which could lead to uncertainty for shareholders regarding future income expectations.

FAQ

What is the declared distribution for The Gabelli Convertible Fund in 2025?

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund declared a $0.12 per share cash distribution for 2025.

When will the cash distribution be payable?

The cash distribution will be payable on March 24, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2025.

What is the minimum annual distribution policy of the Fund?

The Fund intends to pay a minimum annual distribution of 8% of its average net asset value.

How will the components of the distribution be reported to shareholders?

Shareholders will receive written notification regarding the tax treatment of distributions via Form 1099-DIV in early 2026.

Where can I find more information about the Fund's distribution policy?

More information regarding the Fund's distribution policy can be found on the Gabelli Funds website or by contacting investor relations.

Full Release



RYE, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) (the “Fund”) declared a $0.12 per share cash distribution payable on March 24, 2025 to common stock shareholders of record on March 17, 2025.





Each quarter, the Board of Directors reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Directors will continue to monitor the Fund's distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund's net asset value and the current financial market environment. The Fund's distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Directors at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.





All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual's tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and whose income exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.





If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund's earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder's original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder's cost basis.





If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.





Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund's distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:







Laurissa Martire









(914) 921-5399









(914) 921-5399









About Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund







NYSE: GCV





NYSE: GCV





CUSIP – 36240B109





Investor Relations Contact:





Laurissa Martire





(914) 921-5399





lmartire@gabelli.com





lmartire@gabelli.com



